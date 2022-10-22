⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1330, Oct 22, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (22 October 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 With high-precision weapons, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted the workshops of the Kommunar defence enterprise, destroying the head parts for the Ukrainian anti-ship missiles Neptune produced at this enterprise.





◽️In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made a failed attempt to launch an offensive against Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

More than 20 personnel, 1 tank, 1 armoured personnel carrier, and 3 cars were annihilated by Russian troops when they repelled the attack.





◽️In the Krasny Liman direction, with forces up to a battalion tactical group, the enemy attempted to attack the Russian positions in the direction of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) with 2 reinforced companies. All enemy attacks have been repulsed.

More than 80 Ukrainian personnel were neutralised, as well as 6 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 pickup trucks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





◽️In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy forces of two company tactical units attacked the positions of Russian troops in the direction of Balka Solenaya and heights near Vremevka. The enemy suffered losses of 25 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 infantry combat vehicles, and 2 cars before being scattered by artillery fire.





◽️In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy attempted to breach the Russian troops' defences by sending up to 2 battalion tactical groups in the direction of Pyatikhatki, Sukhanovo, Sablukovka, Bezvodnoye, Bruskinskoye, and Pravdino (Kherson region). The Russian troops successfully repulsed all the attacks, the enemy was driven back to the original positions. More than 130 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, and 13 cars were neutralised.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops, and artillery strikes hit 3 AFU command posts close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region), and the city of Zaporozhye, as well as 72 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 183 areas.





💥 3 ammunition depots near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region) and the city of Zaporozhye, 2 weapon and military hardware storage facilities close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and 1 storage facility for the combined group of AFU troops known as “Dnepr” close to the city of Zaporozhye were eliminated.





💥 Furthermore, an oil terminal storing 56 thousand tons of diesel fuel for the AFU combined group of forces, known as the “Dnepr,” was destroyed close to Alekseyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Peremoga (Nikolayev region).





💥 6 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian Air Defence systems in settlement areas: Novonikanorivka (Lugansk People's Republic), Zeleny Gai, Vladimirovka, and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Tyaginka (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 24 projectiles of the HIMARS, Olha, and Smerch MLRS were intercepted over the settlements of Antonovka, Olgovka, Dmitrenko, Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), Irmino, Popasnaya, and Novonikolskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and 3 U.S. HARM high-speed anti-radiation missiles near Antonovka and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 325 airplanes and 162 helicopters, 2,308 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,967 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 874 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,516 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,709 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.