Having Faith

True faith is about trusting that someone will be virtuous and truthful because that's how they have always behaved. If someone is punishing you for a "lack of faith" you are in an abusive relationship.





---





DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice