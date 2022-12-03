Best Kept Secret - Chapter 2: Mind Control

Many Americans may have heard of the CIA's MK-Ultra programs, but the deepest layers of those programs, involving traumatization of children, and attempts to create mind-controlled spies, have been largely ignored by conventional history...
Featuring Dr. Colin Ross, Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips, Ron Patton, James Martinez, and Michael Aquino
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.