Biden Laughs As Drone Strike Kills 3 GIs while Middle East Tensions Spike, US in Crosshairs

In this special report, Gary Franchi delves into the escalating Middle East conflict that has claimed American lives. With a drone strike killing US troops, the world waits on tenterhooks for President Biden's response. Critics lash out at Biden's leadership, calling it inept in the face of grave challenges. Is the US losing its grip on global affairs under Biden's watch? Stay tuned for a detailed analysis, shocking revelations, and our Final Thought explaining why this matters to every American. Don't miss this critical update on our nation's stance in a turbulent world.





