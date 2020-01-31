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Whats On My Minds 1-31-20
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8 views • January 31, 2020
Today I break down 7 days worth of filth, degeneracy, and the foulness that humans do. The MSM sometimes 'forgets' to let you know just how foul our world is, but that is why the congregants of The Meat Cathedral are here.
From murder and torture, to pedos and sex trafficking. Human beings are capable of some appalling shit and I am here to make sure you know about it. The world is full of garbage human beings, but knowledge is power and the more you know the better you will be at navigating through the filth.
Keep your eyes open and keep yourself and your babies safe.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
From murder and torture, to pedos and sex trafficking. Human beings are capable of some appalling shit and I am here to make sure you know about it. The world is full of garbage human beings, but knowledge is power and the more you know the better you will be at navigating through the filth.
Keep your eyes open and keep yourself and your babies safe.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
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