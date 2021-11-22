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3rd Reich- Evil Deception - 2016
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54 views • November 22, 2021
Os nazistas foram o partido mais cruel da história, mas em absoluto não foram os únicos. Para realizar seu terceiro Reich, eles criaram um messias em Adolf Hitler, mas também criaram uma máquina que manipularia os corações e as almas de milhões.
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