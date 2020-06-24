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The Secret Covenant
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99 views • June 24, 2020
This narrated piece of literature was written over a hundred years ago. It describes a playbook followed by those that want to bring harm to every innocent life on earth. It describes a plan to keep everyone unhealthy and mindless. This is not the first time that they have tried to execute this plan. It won't be the last. Knowing is power.
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