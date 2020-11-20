Class Warfare: Fed Counterfeiting & Lockdowns Hammer The Poor & Middle Class

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The Fed’s counterfeiting of dollars hits the poor and those on fixed incomes like a sledgehammer. Inflation leads to there never being enough money at the end of the month. To make matters worse, unnecessary COVID lockdowns have slammed middle class small businesses, while crony politically-connected corporations made out like bandits. Free markets and sound money are desperately needed to return to an economic reality that has been lost on America since the Fed was founded in 1913.