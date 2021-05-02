For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind

What does that mean to You?

Does faith overcome fear.

Today the world appears to be living in a spirit of fear, would you not agree?

Well if God does not give us the spirit of fear, should we question where this spirit comes from?

The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.

So if you are hearing the voice of fear, you may determine from whom it comes.

Today the spirit of fear is alive and well – just turn on the TV. The media is selling fear as the only way to live.

Who benefits from all this selling of fear?

Amazon has achieved unbelievable levels of profitability while Mom and Pop stores are being forced to lock down.

Big box stores are thriving while small business have closed down. Restaurants are suffering from a virus that attacks you when you are standing but not when you are sitting?

People and businesses are struggling to pay rent while landlords are struggling to pay bills.

Companies can’t get people to work as the government prints more money for them to stay home.

Big Pharma are making amazing profits as big government, big business, while the media push an experimental jab while blocking and calling false the use of nutrition to prevent catching the virus or using proven and inexpensive drugs to successfully treat the virus.

In fact doctors are villainized and social media have blocked those doctors who have the audacity to report that they have treated hundreds with the virus and have lost none.

And who gave big tech the authority to block free speech, to block any thought that they and the media don’t want you to have?

The Lord wisely stated

I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live

Today my heart is burdened by those who succumb to fear, placing their health at risk, to follow a narrative that is not from God, but from the enemy.

As a senior, society places me in a “high risk” group.

As a follower of Jesus, I chose to exercise the spirit of discernment and understanding, as he has not given me the spirit of fear.

Today friends, it really is time to choose – will you follow the lying spirit or research the facts for yourself.

Will you listen to a lying media, or will you listen the the vast number of scientists and medical professionals who have the data on treating a virus which may not be more deadly than the seasonal flu?

Do your own research friends, I implore you!

And where will this all end?

I feel I am living in the movies “Atlas Shrugged” or living in “1984” – man, I wish they were still fiction and not a roadmap for big government.

We are to learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.

Communism has failed for citizens everywhere it has been tried, Believe me, I have friends from Venezuela.

America was created by those who chose and declared

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Let us stand up as Americans and take back those God-given freedoms.

Let us stand up to resist lies and search for truth!

Let us take back freedom while there is still time!