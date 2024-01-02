Cheesecake by Luca Canal 104 Plus Telegram 02 Gennaio 2024

350 gr formaggio morbido tipo Philadelphia
90 gr zucchero a velo
Bacca di vaniglia
20 gr amido di mais
180 gr panna fresca liquida
2 uova intere
3 gr sale
Cottura 230°C per 20/25 minuti
Deve raggiungere la temperatura al cuore di 75 °C
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.