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Great Skiing memories
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12 views • May 12, 2020
Dr King's First video for this page. After 16 Months and NO SKIING this whole year while on "lockdown house arrest", here is a beautiful relaxing memory. Remember the Good times as California and our country wake back up to some normal (we hope).
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