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Get Biblical Understanding #127 - TRUTH
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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10 views • February 28, 2022
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JOHN 8:40 But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God: this did not Abraham.

JOHN 8:44-45 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not. Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me?

JOHN 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

JOHN 15:26 But when the Comforter [Helper] is come, whom I will send unto you from the Father, even the Spirit of truth, which proceedeth from the Father, He shall testify of Me:

JOHN 16:13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come.

JOHN 17:17 Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.

JOHN 17:19 And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth.

JOHN 18:37-38 Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, Thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice. Pilate saith unto him, What is truth?

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