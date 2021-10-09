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"We Defeated The Wrong Enemy!" - General Patton
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135 views • October 09, 2021
Benjamin H. Freedman's excellent speech on how the two world wars really started and why the U.S. was eventually drawn in.
(1961 Speech at the Willard Hotel)
(1961 Speech at the Willard Hotel)
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