GLAMIS CALLING ORG, WORLD GOVERNING COUNCIL, CHILDREN OF THE TUNNELS W/ CHAPLAIN JESSIE CZEBOTAR

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Chaplain Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the public call to hunt her down by Glamis Calling. She explains who they are and how they relate to the World Governing Council. She also explains who the World Governing Council is and how that relates to the "system". Later in the interview she discusses Bohemian Grove and the tunnels systems under the ritual site as well as other places around the world. We learn that in those tunnels are people enslaved for generations by the Luciferian system to serve as lifelong slaves.
You can see more of Jessie's work at https://IlluminateTheDarkness.com.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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