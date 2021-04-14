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GLAMIS CALLING ORG, WORLD GOVERNING COUNCIL, CHILDREN OF THE TUNNELS W/ CHAPLAIN JESSIE CZEBOTAR
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145 views • April 14, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Chaplain Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the public call to hunt her down by Glamis Calling. She explains who they are and how they relate to the World Governing Council. She also explains who the World Governing Council is and how that relates to the "system". Later in the interview she discusses Bohemian Grove and the tunnels systems under the ritual site as well as other places around the world. We learn that in those tunnels are people enslaved for generations by the Luciferian system to serve as lifelong slaves.

You can see more of Jessie's work at https://IlluminateTheDarkness.com.

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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barack obamachildrengeorge sorosbohemian grovesarah westallworld governing councilbusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy