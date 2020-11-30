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Giuliani at ARIZONA LEGISLATURE ELECTION HEARING part 2
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162 views • November 30, 2020
Giuliani at ARIZONA LEGISLATURE ELECTION HEARING part 2
• We are guided by the Construction
• Dominion is a Foreign Country Business
• No decent person could let this happen
• You can take back power from Governor
• Political Career is worth losing
• We don't have to Endure a Phony Election
• The vote as it presently is, is False
• We are guided by the Construction
• Dominion is a Foreign Country Business
• No decent person could let this happen
• You can take back power from Governor
• Political Career is worth losing
• We don't have to Endure a Phony Election
• The vote as it presently is, is False
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