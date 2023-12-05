ELON’S X DEPLOYS MISINFORMATION AGAINST VIRAL HIGHWIRE POST

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/elons-x-deploys-misinformation-against-viral-highwire-post/
The HighWire’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video last week featuring ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., that quickly went viral. Before too long it was slapped with a ‘Community Note’ warning from X that vaccines “do not cause autism”, complete with links to studies. The problem was, the post never made that claim. But that’s not all. Hear Del’s scathing response as he explains how community notes committed the exact same sin the CDC when they tried to combat this same truth.
POSTED: December 1, 2023
