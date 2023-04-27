Create New Account
Colorful Voices of Sisterhood
Chronicles of a King
OUR MISSION STATEMENT:

We are a talk show bringing a multicultural perspective to the pressing issues in today's society.

Special Guest: Dr. Bobby McAllister / Theology of Religion

Colorful Voices of Sisterhood

Hostesses: Diana King Barnes, Fetihya Hall, Raquel Painter, & Agnes Higley

Executive Producer & Director:

Lamar Moore CEO/Owner of

La'Moore Media Versatility

Video Creations by :

LMV Production Studio

© La'Moore Media Versatility 2023

Find Bobby at JFI Global Initiative @Jacksonville, NC
Bobbymcallister.com

Email: [email protected]


V/R

La'Moore Media Versatility

www.lamoore-photoz.com

252 497 3817

