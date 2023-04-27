OUR MISSION STATEMENT:
We are a talk show bringing a multicultural perspective to the pressing issues in today's society.
Special Guest: Dr. Bobby McAllister / Theology of Religion
Colorful Voices of Sisterhood
Hostesses: Diana King Barnes, Fetihya Hall, Raquel Painter, & Agnes Higley
Executive Producer & Director:
Lamar Moore CEO/Owner of
La'Moore Media Versatility
Thank you for being so supportive and please follow, like, and share.
Video Creations by :
LMV Production Studio
© La'Moore Media Versatility 2023
Find Bobby at JFI Global Initiative @Jacksonville, NC
Bobbymcallister.com
Email: [email protected]
V/R
La'Moore Media Versatility
www.lamoore-photoz.com
252 497 3817
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.