Ryanair's Summer Blockbuster : Nauseating Pro-Vax Propaganda

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Ryanair voted the worst airline for the sixth year in a row with tiny Channel Islands carrier Aurigny topping the short-haul ranking - but it's Singapore Airlines that's named No1 overall:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-6557865/Ryanair-voted-worst-airline-sixth-year-row-survey.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qjoj8lkW1S0
Ryanair