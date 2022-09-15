September 24-25 Catastrophe – More Info 09/15/2022

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An Economic Collapse is
expected to come during the month of September. Pastor Stan is continuing with
Part 2 today. A change like we have never seen before is very near. Most
prophecies say that the Collapse will be starting in Germany. Also, a German
Legislator lets slip the date that “this, 24 of September 2022 will be a day
remaining in our memories as a day we will say, I remember exactly where I
was”.
00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
02:27 – Introduction
05:00 - Global Economic Collapse Recap
15:05 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
16:05 - Overturned - More Info
26:25 - Denver giving free Bug Out Bags
26:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:09 - EMP Shield
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