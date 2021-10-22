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Card of the Day for Friday, October 22, 2021
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10 views • October 22, 2021
I share my card of the day, pulled from the Tarot de Marseilles deck. I love this deck; the artwork is really fantastic. With only the major arcana, it is a simple yet profound deck to work with.
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