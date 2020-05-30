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Already...but not yet
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12 views • May 30, 2020
Healing can begin NOW...but it takes time to feel it. Salvation can be instantaneous...but we don't want to die to experience it. Our cells are dying...but we aren't dead yet.
All cool things to ponder. Life is incredible NOW for those who will but recognize that we must be patient...and happy...and thankful even though our expectations have not manifested...yet.
We can be well in our minds first...be free from the fear and lockdown...in our hearts...and enjoy heaven within this very minute...don't wait.
All cool things to ponder. Life is incredible NOW for those who will but recognize that we must be patient...and happy...and thankful even though our expectations have not manifested...yet.
We can be well in our minds first...be free from the fear and lockdown...in our hearts...and enjoy heaven within this very minute...don't wait.
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