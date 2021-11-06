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Graphic Vid: The Fauci Clot - Covid Vaccines
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117 views • November 06, 2021
This video was posted to Jim Crenshaw's page on November 4, 2021:
bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
Jim Stone's commentary: "There are TONS of videos out there like this now, showing what the vax does to people. This video is probably legit because there are many comments from vaxxed having exactly this happening, and after searching every last blood clot in the nose video out there, there's nothing like this. After the vax they start getting nose bleeds that end in clots just like this one. This just happened to get caught on video. Yet the vax keeps getting pushed by con artists and deviants. Watch at your own risk, this one is nasty. Is there another one like that in her brain? You know, like that other brain dissection video I posted? The clot is EXACTLY THE SAME IN BOTH VIDEOS."
Thumbnail: Capture from a video that showed the exact same thing in a vax victim's brain.
bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/
Jim Stone's commentary: "There are TONS of videos out there like this now, showing what the vax does to people. This video is probably legit because there are many comments from vaxxed having exactly this happening, and after searching every last blood clot in the nose video out there, there's nothing like this. After the vax they start getting nose bleeds that end in clots just like this one. This just happened to get caught on video. Yet the vax keeps getting pushed by con artists and deviants. Watch at your own risk, this one is nasty. Is there another one like that in her brain? You know, like that other brain dissection video I posted? The clot is EXACTLY THE SAME IN BOTH VIDEOS."
Thumbnail: Capture from a video that showed the exact same thing in a vax victim's brain.
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