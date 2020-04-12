Romans 6:1-14 Free

FREE! All Who Accept the Gospel Find Freedom From the Guilt of Sin.The Other Side Of Freedom – The Freedom Not To…Paul’s Focus In Todays Lesson Is To Understand This Side of FreedomOur Freedom in Christ Means We Don’t Have to Live In GuiltOur Freedom in Christ Means We Don’t Have to Live In Bondage to SinLicense to Live Any Way We Please – Both Jews and Gentiles in Paul’s Time and Multitudes Today Proclaiming to be Christians Are Tempted to Think Their Forgiveness and Eternal Security, Their Justification, Gave Them the Freedom to Live As They Please; Exempt From external Control, Interference, Regulation, etc., the Power to Determine Action Without Restraint.They Believed That Sinning Didn’t Matter Just Confess and Be CleansedPaul Needed to Explain They Were Dead to Their Sins for They Had Been Nailed to the Cross