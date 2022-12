Couldn't Be Worse News: The Genetic Code from the C19 Shots Could Be Passed Down from Parent to Child

"The genetic code, once people take these vaccines, is long-lasting. It may indeed get into the nucleus, change the human genome, and then pass down to daughter cells," stated Dr. McCullough





"That means that this could actually be passed down to the progeny of vaccinated young parents. There couldn't be worse news right now."





Dr. Peter A. McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.





The Wellness Company - Get Liberated From Big Pharma! Make The Switch Today With Dr. McCullough & Dr. Risch https://redvoicemedia.net/twc





Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox





Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe





Follow Red Voice Media on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redvoicenews





GOLD - Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government with Gold and Silver. Go to https://redvoicemedia.net/rvmgold





My Patriot Supply - Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare









Chemical-Free Body - Reduce stress, remove toxins and reintroduce nature to get back to our natural evolutionary path - (Use code RVM to get an extra 5% off) https://redvoicemedia.net/chemicalfree





Readyman - Gear and Survival Tools - https://redvoicemedia.net/readyman





Patriot Cigar Company - Blended by some of the best master blenders in the cigar industry. Use code RVM for 15% OFF - https://redvoicemedia.net/cigars





Apparel - Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel





Z-Stack - Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for a discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack





Stickers - Get Stickers To Trigger A Lib: FJB, Ultra MAGA, RVM, and many more designs available. https://redvoicemedia.net/rightside