The Prudent Shall Keep Silence in That Time, For It Is an Evil Time

NOTE: Correction and selected links may be found below!





WHEN are we supposed to keep silent as scripture tells us in Amos 5:13??? Well, this is pretty important to me, so I dug into this topic.





Also in this study:

- Disturbing evidence that our home is surveilled.

- Shall there be evil in a city and the Lord hath not done it? What does that actually mean??

- Ezekiel 3:22-26

WHOOPS! I did NOT mean to say that Amos etc. was a false prophet! Quite the opposite, obviously. :



LINKS:





Our book: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





Where are we at in Revelation? https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ev9nYVLzuHY/





We're Targeted Individuals, Sort Of: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ME2DchnK5zRS/





Olivet Discourse, Past or Future? https://rumble.com/v2guify-olivet-discourse-past-or-future-confusion-regarding-the-olivet-discourse.html





Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/





How I Study the Deep Things: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HOyTRg6CPJin/





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





We do not strive, debate, or have time to monitor social media. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer