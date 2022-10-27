Show 96. Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly Grand Jury

Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly Grand Jury: Sunday,

Issue number one:

Abolish the existing maritime/admiralty/de facto/color of law judiciary on Oregon and return us to a de jure, republican, common law form as

guaranteed in The United States of America’s Constitution circa 1859. Just today we faced a major roadblock because the corrupt “LEGAL” Law form does not ‘recognize’ the law put into place for the people on the land and soil. We need as many of you as can spare one hour of your Sunday afternoon to weigh in on this critical issue. Currently it is the judiciary that is driving the ship of state — a major source of corruption -- with the B.A.R.

being the prevailing ‘rule-maker’ exclusive of the people! Their loyalty is to royalty. The people be damned! This must change!





Issue number two:

We are establishing a Marshal on Oregon and all that that entails. Enforcement has always been a bugaboo and a concern once the juries of our Court have made their decision. We are there! We need as many of you as can spare one hour of your Sunday afternoon to weigh in on this critical issue.Join us to discuss this enforcement arm of our provisional government.





Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional Republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional Republican form of government.





[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org