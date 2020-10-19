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Fauci’s “Standard of Care”, Remdesivir, Exposed Again as Fraud
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194 views • October 19, 2020
White Coat Summit #2 exposes more lies of the medical establishment. Trump MUST listen to these doctors who explain the REAL danger we face is LEGAL & PSYCHOLOGICAL. And, another WHO study shows Fauci’s “standard of care”, Remdesivir, is a fraud
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