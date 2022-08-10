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President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba discusses the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago:
“There is more than people know - that you’ll be hearing - that this lines up perfectly that I can tell you that they are working in tandem together to try and take him down and if he wasn’t ahead in the polls, this wouldn’t be happening.” 💥
She went on to say, “quite honestly, I’m concerned that they might have planted something…” 👀
Source
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10707