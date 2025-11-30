BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING STUDY Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated PODCAST 2025-11-30
BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, every participant had amyloid microclots —the same pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nov 17, 2025


by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH


A new peer-reviewed study has quietly revealed one of the most consequential biological findings of the pandemic era — and the authors never acknowledge it: Every single vaccinated participant in the study had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.


https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-anomalous-amyloid


Keywords
importantglobal genocidedr peter mcculloughspike protein bioweapondarpa mil mass extermination program adept p3
