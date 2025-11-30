BREAKING STUDY Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated PODCAST 2025-11-30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated
In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, every participant had amyloid microclots —the same pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Nov 17, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
A new peer-reviewed study has quietly revealed one of the most consequential biological findings of the pandemic era — and the authors never acknowledge it: Every single vaccinated participant in the study had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.
