Hezbollah conducted 10 operations in one day - highest since ceasefire

Hezbollah (Lebanon) conducts 10 operations in one day — highest since ceasefire

Hezbollah has ramped up its military responses to Israeli violations in southern Lebanon, reaching the highest number of attacks since the April 16 truce, according to Tasnim News.

🛩 Reported strikes include drone attacks on Merkava tanks, the downing of a Hermes 450 UAV, artillery hits, and coordinated drone swarms targeting troop positions across multiple regions. At least one Israeli soldier was reportedly killed and several were wounded.

📹 Video footage shows a strike on Israeli Humvees in Al-Bayyada.