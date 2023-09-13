Former Ukraine Officials Expose Zelenskyy: Corruption Drug Addict Zelenskyy Sells U.S. Weapons

Stew Peters Show





Sep 12, 2023





Zelenskyy is a corrupt liar and money laundering killer.

National File’s Patrick Howley is here to detail his bombshell report about former Ukrainian officials who have been forced to flee in fear of their lives.

Kyrylo Shevchenko was formerly the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine.

This gave him an up close and personal view of Zelenskyy’s corruption.

Shevchenko gave a wide-ranging interview to National File’s Patrick Howley.

When Shevchenko threatened to expose Zelensky’s corruption, Zelensky retaliated with a false embezzlement charge.

So, Shevchenko fled to Austria fearing for his life.

According to another former state official, Zelensky is a heavy cocaine user who launders huge amounts of money.

The neocon Republicans and Democrats are trying to plunge the world into war.

Vladimir Putin and his ally China are playing the long game because they realize the West’s support for Ukraine is bankrupting America.

According to the former Ukraine official Zelenskyy has been taking Russian money since the war began.

Americans are being totally duped.

The former official went on to claim Zelenskyy and his wife still have Russian banking relationships.

According to the National File report, Zelenskyy is using Russia to cover up for his money laundering U.S. monies into her personal bank accounts.

He is also selling U.S. weapons to foreign countries which end up in the hands of Russians.

According to the report, Zelenskyy and Putin are actually working together.

Read the bombshell report at National File https://nationalfile.com/former-zelensky-administration-officials-speak-to-national-file-zelensky-accused-of-money-laundering-stealing-american-money-persecuting-opponents-cocaine-use-selling-his-weapons-taking-russian/

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3h6lj8-former-ukraine-officials-expose-zelenskyy-corruption-drug-addict-zelenskyy-.html