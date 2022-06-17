Dr Clare Craig explains why the FDA should NOT have granted EUA for 0-5 yr olds.

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Dr Clare Craig explains why the FDA should NOT have granted approval for roll-out in the 6 month to 4 yr old children cohort
This trial should have been deemed null and void.
The regulators are failing to do their job.
The FDA voted unanimously to approve the drug for this age group. Given the problems outlined, this is unbelievable.