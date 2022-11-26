Heilung - MONOLOGUE | RATHON (Deutsch)

Vom Sein und Werden.
Der Heiler zum Patient: Ich kann Dich heilen, aber Du musst bereit sein, wenn Du das loslässt, was Dich krank macht.
Du kannst Dich selbst heilen, wenn Du das willst.
Du kannst aber weiterhin Geld in eine Krankenkasse einzahlen, damit du
"Anrecht" auf Behandlung in einem Krankenhaus hast und Du Medikamente
bezihen kannst, deren Nebenwirkungen auf dem Beipack mehr krank machen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.