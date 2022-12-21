Dialog on Strategy

A good mechanic uses the right tools for the job. What I do is specific to the science of arm trapping, which when done right takes away much from most other arts. Wrestling is the exception. The Jiu Jitsu man will willingly give me his arms believing he will dominate my arms but this would likely never happen due to my level of experience in arm tracking/trapping specifically. The wrestler, however, is another story. He will likely keep his arms out of my reach forcing me to pocket my trapping and use his own tools until another opportunity arises - if it does. What I teach should be one more tool in your toolbox, but not your entire toolbox. MMA is your toolbox. Study it.

Arm trapping resides in my core, but MMA is my martial art. Use the right tools for the job.

Email - [email protected]

