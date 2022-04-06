Where Will You Be When the Economy Collapses?

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One of the most important aspects of preparing for whatever is to come is putting yourself in the best situation possible. Whether you're living in an urban, suburban, rural, or wilderness setting, you may feel different levels of security and anxiety based on the circumstances that continue to present themselves. Some sort of collapse, whether it's economic, societal, governmental, or a combination, seems to be very possible. I'd put it at a 30% chance that it will happen in the coming years or even months. I'm an optimist. It could be closer to 99% but I like to hope for the best... and prepare for the worst.
https://lateprepper.substack.com/p/where-will-you-be-when-the-economy