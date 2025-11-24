Elon Musk's DOGE team dissolved early - Rep Tim Burchett, exposes corruption cover-up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk's DOGE team dissolved early — Burchett exposes cover-up
Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting team was quietly shut down with 8 months left in its mandate.
Rep. Tim Burchett claims Musk was pushed out for getting too close to exposing how corrupt officials profit from dark-money NGO networks.
"NGO money pours into Washington and ends up in politicians’ pockets as dark money," he said.