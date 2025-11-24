Elon Musk's DOGE team dissolved early - Rep Tim Burchett, exposes corruption cover-up

Elon Musk's DOGE team dissolved early — Burchett exposes cover-up

Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting team was quietly shut down with 8 months left in its mandate.

Rep. Tim Burchett claims Musk was pushed out for getting too close to exposing how corrupt officials profit from dark-money NGO networks.

"NGO money pours into Washington and ends up in politicians’ pockets as dark money," he said.