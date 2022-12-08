Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/tips-on-how-to-pray/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "I just released a prophetic word for December, but it’s really a “Now Prophetic Word” that will extend over the next few months.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you a follow-up to the December prophetic word about the special assignment The LORD is calling us to … and show you how to pray and what to pray for. "



