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New Nonprofit Citizens Owned Entities to Replace the Elite Owned Entities and Give Back to the People
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100 views • January 25, 2021
It could be very empowering to humanity if we can replace any vastly wealthy entity who has deceived or used humanity. We can take them down by replacing them. Create CitizenZon to replace Amazon, etc. It can provide jobs and instead of paying billions to Jeff Besos, the profit can all go back to helping citizens of America/Earth. I also talk about a citizen monetary system based on value of contributed services and materials...a way to trade and barter and supplement/break away from the Government money system
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