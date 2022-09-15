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Russia Ukraine Updates
September 14, 2022
🇺🇸 President Biden can be heard saying he's not sure why he's getting his booster on stage.
It appears the press conference was more interested in Ukraine anyway.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jvyrz-biden-can-be-heard-saying-hes-not-sure-why-hes-getting-his-booster-on-stage.html