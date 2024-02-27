Mixed-breed Puller Champion Shows His Class In Agility Contest l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Feb 25, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Mixed-breed puller champion Jamong! Jamong and his trainer decide to CRUSH the agility contest!! Look how many medals he won!
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #agility
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42qtUsayKmM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.