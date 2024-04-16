Pets in Love





Apr 15, 2024





I Don't Need Your Pity! Poor Dog Tried to GNAW His Own Tearful Life





Miracle was seen by a passerby in an extremely critical condition. She lay huddled in a corner against the wall, blood trickling from her mouth. She had clearly been brutally beaten, unable to stand or move normally. Her body was emaciated to the point where only skin covered bones. Her eyes displayed pain and a plea for help.





The passerby couldn't bear her condition and quickly took her home. They named her Miracle, hoping that all luck would come to her. They gave her vitamins, pate, and water. The next day, unfortunately, she deteriorated significantly from yesterday to today. She couldn't stand anymore, completely lost her balance, and couldn't feed herself. Her situation was very sad. The rescuer worried a lot about her. She thought that Miracle might have had some seizure. While the rescuer was finding a vet clinic for Miracle, she tried to feed her with pate but she ate pate with a lot of difficulty, she couldn't open her mouth properly, couldn't drink water, and couldn't stand because she lost motor coordination.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5Qa4kQLcPM



