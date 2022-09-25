Global Alert News - #372 - Dane Wigington

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One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday September 24, 2022. Dane reminds us of the consequences caused by destructive chemical saturation of the sky and earth around the world. These operations are in conjunction HAARP in Alaska and 100 other giant microwave facilities around the world. [They] are DESTROYING Earth and they have almost succeeded.