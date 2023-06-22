Agenda47: Cementing Fair and Reciprocal Trade with the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act





Under the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act, other countries will have two choices—they’ll get rid of their tariffs on us, or they will pay us hundreds of billions of dollars, and the United States will make an absolute FORTUNE









https://rumble.com/v2vjk4w-agenda47-cementing-fair-and-reciprocal-trade-with-the-trump-reciprocal-trad.html