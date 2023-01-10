EPOCH TV | What Stalling McCarthy Really Showed Us; Brazilian Protesters Raid Their National Congress

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/McCarthyYT

The Freedom Caucus delayed the nomination of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy 14 times before conceding to allow him through on the 15th vote. While doing this they forced various agreements including a new ability for representatives to attempt to remove a House Speaker from their position. The votes were more than just a political spectacle. What they demonstrated was the end of the “uniparty.”

Meanwhile, in a developing story, protesters in Brazil have raided their National Congress, and have allegedly broken windows and doors to enter the Supreme Court Building. This follows the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the slow build-up of mass protests against his incoming presidency.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll speak about these issues and others, and answer questions from the audience.