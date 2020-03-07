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FAT TENDER MOUSE
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17 views • March 07, 2020
Are we all becoming the fat tender mice of the 21st century. Are the well paid shills making our lives miserable? "Fifth Column" definition: a group within a country at war who are sympathetic to or working for its enemies. The Fifth-Column Mouse (later reissued as Fifth Column Mouse) is a 1943 Warner Bros. animated cartoon (public domain) in the Merrie Melodies series. Directed by Friz Freleng, the cartoon features a band of mice who engage in war against a cat.
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/fat-tender-mouse/
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/fat-tender-mouse/
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