BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DID YOU GET A PLACEBO❓ CHECK YOUR BATCH NUMBER 💉 ON YOUR VACCINE CARD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 2 months ago

⚜️𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝕏 ֍ 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍⚜️ - 💉 💥 Did you get a placebo❓️ Check your batch number on your vaccine 💉card…


Source: https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/1894490419804700853


Thumbnail: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1894680319158284584


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has admitted that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering from a deadly blood clot for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.


The shocking admission was revealed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.


https://slaynews.com/news/fda-admits-covid-vaccinated-risk-blood-clots-15-years/

Keywords
placebomrnacovidiocracymulti pronged attackvaids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy