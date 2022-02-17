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Inerrancy and Inspiration of the Bible
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It is claimed that believers cannot view the Bible as the word of God without being guilty of using circular reasoning. So, in this video, I will discuss how the three-step apologetic method provides a way around this circularity problem and can be used to show it is rational to believe the Bible is inspired by God. I first discuss the definition of inerrancy, explain how inerrancy is defended, and then I discuss implications inerrancy has for evangelism and apologetics.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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