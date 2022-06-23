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NIGHT SHADOWS 06222022 -- Life on Earth is kindergarten 101, and humanity appears to be flunking out
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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As we move through the rest of June, there is a rare planetary alignment that may trigger more earthquakes than usual, the war drums beat ever louder, Earth changes abound, floods, droughts, USA/Babylon drought deepens, may cause massive migrations, jab appoval for babies coming, near total apathy and apostasy as Daniel's 70th Week approaches, UFO & paranormal sightings increasing world-wide and the world has no clue whatsoever as to who they are really dealing with as the Bible is rejected as ancient mythology. Humanity is BLIND and headed for ETERNAL RUIN. Life on Earth is kindergarten 101, and humanity appears to be flunking out and more...

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