NIGHT SHADOWS 06222022 -- Life on Earth is kindergarten 101, and humanity appears to be flunking out

As we move through the rest of June, there is a rare planetary alignment that may trigger more earthquakes than usual, the war drums beat ever louder, Earth changes abound, floods, droughts, USA/Babylon drought deepens, may cause massive migrations, jab appoval for babies coming, near total apathy and apostasy as Daniel's 70th Week approaches, UFO & paranormal sightings increasing world-wide and the world has no clue whatsoever as to who they are really dealing with as the Bible is rejected as ancient mythology. Humanity is BLIND and headed for ETERNAL RUIN. Life on Earth is kindergarten 101, and humanity appears to be flunking out and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view