ETHNICITY AND HERITAGE 🏛 THE CLASH OVER HOMER'S ODYSSEY❗

Nolan has turned Homer’s Odyssey into a diversity project, erasing the Greeks themselves.





Christopher Nolan’s new Odyssey (2026) is already a casting controversy. Instead of honoring Homer’s story of bloodlines, ancestry, and homeland, Hollywood has swapped out Greeks for a “diverse” ensemble that has nothing to do with Mycenaean history. Odysseus, Penelope, and Telemachus weren’t Mexicans, Sub-Saharan Africans, or Bollywood heroes — they were Greeks, sons of Ithaca, tied to Troy, Phoenicia, and Egypt.





In this video, I break down what Homer actually wrote, what the DNA of the Greeks proves, and why rewriting the ethnic identity of these characters rips the soul out of the poem.





Source: https://youtu.be/yGVhHSCqpHg