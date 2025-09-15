BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ETHNICITY AND HERITAGE 🏛 THE CLASH OVER HOMER'S ODYSSEY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Nolan has turned Homer’s Odyssey into a diversity project, erasing the Greeks themselves.


Christopher Nolan’s new Odyssey (2026) is already a casting controversy. Instead of honoring Homer’s story of bloodlines, ancestry, and homeland, Hollywood has swapped out Greeks for a “diverse” ensemble that has nothing to do with Mycenaean history. Odysseus, Penelope, and Telemachus weren’t Mexicans, Sub-Saharan Africans, or Bollywood heroes — they were Greeks, sons of Ithaca, tied to Troy, Phoenicia, and Egypt.


In this video, I break down what Homer actually wrote, what the DNA of the Greeks proves, and why rewriting the ethnic identity of these characters rips the soul out of the poem.


✅ About Celtainian Chronicles.


Welcome to Celtainian Chronicles, a channel that examines politics, genetics, nationalism, history, and religion through an unapologetic documentary style. Focusing on the Brythonic Celts of Britain, this channel uncovers their beliefs, traditions, and way of life that shaped one of history’s most enigmatic civilizations.


Through engaging storytelling and historical analysis, we explore the Celts' connection to nature, reverence for the Otherworld, and spiritual depth—values often missing in today’s world. Each episode reflects on ancient wisdom and cultural identity, offering insights into how these timeless principles can bring meaning to modern life.


Join the journey to rediscover and revive the lost spirit of the Celts.


If you are fascinated by Celtic history, mythology, & lost traditions, hit subscribe! Stay tuned for deep storytelling, cultural exploration, & wisdom of the ancient Brythonic Celts.

#ChristopherNolan, #TheOdyssey, #Odyssey2026, #NolanOdyssey, #CastingControversy, #HollywoodAgenda, #GreekHistory, #GreekDNA, #Heritage, #Ancestry, #Mycenaean, #Identity, #WokeHollywood, #EuropeanHistory, #CulturalErasure


Source: https://youtu.be/yGVhHSCqpHg

