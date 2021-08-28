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Imunitatea naturala este superioara
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110 views • August 28, 2021
Un studiu realizat pe 76 de mii de israelieni a aratat ca persoanele complet vaccinate au un risc de 13 ori mai mare de imbolnavire cu Covid fata de persoanele nevaccinate care au trecut prin boala si au anticorpi naturali.
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